Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Officials urge Canadians in London to exercise caution in wake of London bridge incident

By: The Canadian Press

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 at 6:44 PM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian officials are monitoring what he calls the "awful news" from Britain's capital.

Trudeau tweeted Saturday night in response to reports of a vehicle running down people on London bridge and people being stabbed nearby.

Canadian diplomats in England are advising Canadians to avoid the area around London Bridge.

Canada's senior diplomat in London says staff at the Canadian High Commission are monitoring the situation.

High Commissioner Janice Charette says people should stay away from London Bridge and nearby Borough Market until the areas are deemed safe.

British police rushed to London Bridge after reports of a vehicle running down pedestrians.

Shortly after there were reported stabbings at nearby Borough Market and police say officers were sent to the area and shots were fired.

Police also say they're responding to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away.

The BBC reported that more than one person died in the London Bridge incident.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media