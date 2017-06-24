Offspring of Toronto's famous capybaras named after members of Rush

TORONTO - The offspring of Toronto's wandering capybaras now have names — Alex, Geddy and Neil, for members of the band Rush.

The High Park Zoo says the "capybabies" were born in February to famed escape artists Bonnie and Clyde.

The elder capybaras, which resemble oversized tail-less beavers, became celebrities when they escaped last May and eluded zoo staff and animal detectives for weeks.

Their daring escape led to dozens of sightings. One capybara was eventually caught June 12 and the other remained free until June 28.

The zoo has said the couple credits their "long time apart" for kindling the passion that led to the birth of the three pups.

Coun. Sarah Doucette, whose ward includes High Park, says nearly 45,000 people voted in a contest held to determine the triplets' names.

Runners-up included "Snap, Crackle and Pop", and "Mocha, Chino and Latte."

Doucette says the winning set of names received more than 30,000 votes.