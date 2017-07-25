Ontario man pleads guilty in Air Canada flight disruption case

An Ontario man who tried to open the door of an Air Canada plane mid-flight and threatened flight attendants with hot coffee has pleaded guilty in the case.

Brandon Courneyea's plea in a U.S. court covers one count of interfering with a flight attendant, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to US$250,000.

His lawyer says Courneyea will be sentenced on Sept. 11.

Court documents say Courneyea admitted to taking cocaine before boarding a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica to Toronto on May 15.