Ontario Medical Association and province agree to binding arbitration

TORONTO - Ontario's doctors have reached a tentative agreement with the government to secure binding arbitration — a sticking point for them in a long dispute with the province.

The doctors have been without a physician services agreement for three years, and just recently re-started negotiations with the government.

A spokesman for the health minister says a deal has been reached on binding arbitration and a statement will be released later.

The Ontario Medical Association says it means the two sides will negotiate future physician services agreements and if they can't reach a deal they will go to mediation, then binding arbitration to impose terms of an agreement.

OMA members are set to vote on it on June 17.

The Liberal government angered doctors in 2015 by imposing fee cuts for some services, and had previously threatened to act on its own again if it couldn't reach an agreement with the OMA.

Doctors roundly voted down a proposal last summer that would have increased the approximately $12-billion physician services budget by more than $1 billion but set out $200 million in certain fee cuts.

The OMA has dealt with internal turmoil since then, with some doctors upset that not only had the association endorsed that deal, but also that it had been in talks with the government without doctors' knowledge.

Doctors dismissed another government proposal last year, saying it was just a re-hash of the previous offer, and have made vague threats of job action since then.