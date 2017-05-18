Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Ontario Medical Association and province agree to binding arbitration

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 18, 2017 at 12:38 PM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Ontario's doctors have reached a tentative agreement with the government to secure binding arbitration — a sticking point for them in a long dispute with the province.

The doctors have been without a physician services agreement for three years, and just recently re-started negotiations with the government.

A spokesman for the health minister says a deal has been reached on binding arbitration and a statement will be released later.

The Ontario Medical Association says it means the two sides will negotiate future physician services agreements and if they can't reach a deal they will go to mediation, then binding arbitration to impose terms of an agreement.

OMA members are set to vote on it on June 17.

The Liberal government angered doctors in 2015 by imposing fee cuts for some services, and had previously threatened to act on its own again if it couldn't reach an agreement with the OMA.

Doctors roundly voted down a proposal last summer that would have increased the approximately $12-billion physician services budget by more than $1 billion but set out $200 million in certain fee cuts.

The OMA has dealt with internal turmoil since then, with some doctors upset that not only had the association endorsed that deal, but also that it had been in talks with the government without doctors' knowledge.

Doctors dismissed another government proposal last year, saying it was just a re-hash of the previous offer, and have made vague threats of job action since then.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media