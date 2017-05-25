Ontario seeking regulation change to allow online health-card renewal

TORONTO - Ontario is considering allowing people to renew their health cards online.
The Ministry of Health has posted a notice online asking for feedback on a regulatory change that would make it possible for the government to develop a new online option for health card renewals.
For now, almost everyone who needs to renew their health card must do so in person at a Service Ontario centre.
Individuals can book an appointment ahead of time online, but still have to visit the centre, with the exception of children younger than 15-and-a-half and most seniors over 80, who can renew their cards by mail.
Proof of residency in Ontario and proof of identity are required to renew a health card.
Ontarians can give feedback on the government's proposal for online renewal until June 5. There's no word yet on when an online renewal process might become available.
Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Comments
You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.