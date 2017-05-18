Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Ontario teen wins award named in honour or Princess Diana

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 18, 2017 at 11:36 PM | Comments: 0

LONDON - An Ontario teenager is one of 20 young people from around the world who were awarded the inaugural Diana Award by Prince William and Prince Harry at St. James Palace in London on Thursday.

The award was established up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

Faith Dickinson of Peterborough, Ont., was recognized for "Cuddles for Canada," a charity she launched when she was 9 years old after her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer.

During her treatment, Faith’s aunt told her how she got very cold, so Faith made her a fleece blanket.

Faith has since made over 3,000 blankets, which have been sent across Canada and several other countries and has raised more than $30,000 to ensure the blankets remain free to those who need them.

The Diana Award website says Faith personalizes each blanket based on the hobbies or favourite colour and have also been given to soldiers returning home injured or suffering from PTSD.

Prince William said during the awards ceremony that his mother "touched the lives of millions" during her life and still inspires "countless acts of compassion and bravery" two decades after her death in a car crash.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media