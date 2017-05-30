Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Ontario to announce update of labour laws and minimum wage increase today

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 30, 2017 at 3:01 AM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Ontario's Liberal government is poised to announce changes to the province's labour laws today, as well as an increase in the minimum wage.

Premier Kathleen Wynne and Labour Minister Kevin Flynn are scheduled to detail the changes after receiving recommendations last week of a government-commissioned report aimed at creating better workplaces.

The report concluded that new technology, a shrinking manufacturing sector and fewer union jobs, among other factors, have left approximately one-third of Ontario’s 6.6 million workers vulnerable.

Wynne wouldn't confirm Monday if her government is planning to raise the minimum wage from the current $11.40 to $15 an hour, as labour groups have been calling for.

Business groups, including the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, have expressed concerns about the cost to business of the potential labour law changes and a higher minimum wage.

Wynne says her government will work with the province's business communities on measuring the impact of the changes.

