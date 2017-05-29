Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Ontario to create safe zones around abortion clinics

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 9:15 AM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - Ontario is planning legislation to create safe zones around abortion clinics to protect women accessing those services.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi made the announcement today in Ottawa, where the city's mayor has called for such a law to prevent protesters from harassing women.

Naqvi says he will consult with health care, legal and advocacy groups to develop legislation to introduce in the fall.

He says every woman in Ontario has the right to make decisions about her own health care without fear.

In Ontario there are several court injunctions to restrict protests around certain clinics, but both British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador accomplish that through legislation.

Catherine Macnab, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Ottawa, says people seeking reproductive services in Ontario have been subjected to increasing hostility and aggression, which adds stress to an already difficult time.

