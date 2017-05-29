Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Ontario to raise minimum wage and update labour laws, premier says

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 3:00 PM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - The Ontario government is set to announce a raise to the minimum wage on Tuesday, as it details major changes to the province's labour laws.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says the move is necessary because the economy is doing well, but not everyone is feeling the effects of that in their day-to-day lives.

She did not say Monday just how much the new minimum wage will be.

The minimum wage is currently $11.40 an hour and it rises annually with inflation, but unions have been calling for a $15 minimum wage.

Liberal government officials are making the wage announcement Tuesday, along with revealing their plans to alter provincial labour laws following the recommendations of a recent government-commissioned report.

Those changes are geared toward making work less precarious in Ontario and are expected to include measures to make work schedules more predictable and mandate equal pay for equal work, whether employees work full time or not.

Ontario business groups, including the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, have expressed concerns about the cost to business of the potential labour law changes and a higher minimum wage.

