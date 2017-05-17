Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Opposition parties try to block Trudeau's pick for languages commissioner

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 17, 2017 at 5:01 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - Opposition parties are trying to block the nomination of Madeleine Meilleur as the country's new official languages commissioner.

Conservatives and New Democrats accuse Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of picking Meilleur for the job without consulting them.

The two opposition parties asked the Speaker of the House of Commons on Wednesday to review the process by which the Liberal party chose their candidate to replace Graham Fraser.

NDP House Leader Murray Rankin says in the House that his party's opposition to Meilleur isn't "personal."

He says in an interview that the nomination process for officers of Parliament must be non-partisan and not doing so would create a precedent.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly has defended Meilleur's nomination, saying she is the "most qualified" for the job.

Joly says the nomination process was "open and based on merit," and dismissed accusations of partisanship.

Meilleur is a longtime Ontario Liberal and francophone rights advocate who retired from politics last June after 13 years representing the riding of Ottawa-Vanier.

She is a former attorney general and former minister for francophone affairs.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media