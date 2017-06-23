Ottawa seeks 'clarity' in court on tribunal findings on First Nations health

OTTAWA - The Liberal government says it is seeking "clarity" from the Federal Court on two aspects of a compliance order issued in May by a quasi-judicial human rights tribunal on the delivery of First Nations child health care.

In a joint statement, Health Minister Jane Philpott and Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett say the government's plan to seek clarification in court is informed by their "experience and expertise as doctors."

Among its findings, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal said last month that requests for health services for First Nations children must be processed within 12 to 48 hours, adding this must happen without case conferences.

The ministers say this is approach is necessary and entirely feasible in some instances, adding that consultation with health professionals is essential in more complex cases to ensure children receive the most appropriate care.

Since July 2016, the government says it has approved approximately 8,800 requests for health, social and education services for First Nations children.

This month, the federal justice minister's office said it has spent $707,000 in legal fees following the tribunal's January 2016 decision on First Nations child welfare.