Ottawa to announce new program to clean up 'backlog' of abandoned boats

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 at 1:42 PM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - Canada's transportation minister is vowing to crack down on abandoned boats languishing in the country's oceans.

Marc Garneau says Ottawa will announce a new program soon that will support the removal of abandoned or wrecked boats posing a hazard in Canadian waters.

There are about 600 boats ranging from small pleasure crafts to larger ships that have been ditched on Canada's coasts.

He says some of the vessels pose a navigation hazard while others with residual fuel or other contaminants aboard put the environment at risk.

He says the federal government will work with the provinces and some funding will be available to address the "backlog" of abandoned and derelict vessels.

Garneau says Canada's new Oceans Protection Plan will ensure liability will remain with the owner of a boat from the moment they purchase it until it's disposed of properly.

