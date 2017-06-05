Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Over-protective deer attack two dogs and their owners near Victoria

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, Jun. 5, 2017 at 1:35 PM | Comments: 0

SAANICH, B.C. - Aggressive deer are being blamed for two separate attacks on dogs and their owners in Saanich, B.C.

Police say both incidents happened Sunday near wooded areas close to the University of Victoria.

Romeo Strasbourg said he was walking his dog when a doe attacked and would not be deterred by shouts or arm waving.

The animal tracked him for blocks and even tried to follow him onto the porch of a house before being scared off, he added.

Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley said a deer also charged into the yard of a home and repeatedly attacked the family dog before the homeowner grabbed a baseball bat and forced the deer to retreat

"Deer can be very protective, especially the does, because they have just had fawns and they go into a very protective mode," he said.

No people were injured in the confrontations, said Horsley, adding that anyone with dogs should be extremely cautious around deer at this time of year. (CFAX)

