July 24, 2017

Brandon
23° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Subscriber Notice. Click for more details...

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

PC Richard Starke quits new Alberta conservative coalition, says not his values

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/24/2017 11:32 AM

EDMONTON - Legislature members from Alberta's two conservative parties will hold their first joint caucus meeting today, but they will do it without Progressive Conservative Richard Starke.

Starke, the PC member from the riding of Vermilion-Lloydminster, has announced he won't join the new United Conservative Party caucus.

In a statement on social media, Starke says he joined the PCs to embrace the values of progressive conservatism espoused by former premier Peter Lougheed.

He says it's become clear to him that people who value those ideals are not welcome in the new party.

Starke ran for the leadership of the PCs earlier this year, but lost to Jason Kenney.

Over the weekend, members of the Wildrose party and the PCs voted overwhelmingly to join forces in time for the next election in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store