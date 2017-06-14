Pierre Karl Peladeau faces lawsuit over legal fees involving his divorce

MONTREAL - A Montreal-based law firm has launched legal action against Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau for allegedly refusing to pay nearly $92,000 in legal fees.

The Quebec Superior Court lawsuit alleges the outstanding bill is for divorce proceedings involving Julie Snyder, Peladeau's ex-wife and a popular Quebec TV producer.

The law firm of Goldwater, Dube alleges the former Parti Quebecois leader said on June 5 he was refusing to pay the bill.

Goldwater, Dube alleges Peladeau, 55, revoked its mandate April 2.

The legal bill allegedly represents services provided between Feb. 26 and March 31 of this year.

Peladeau issued a statement Wednesday to say he was surprised by lawyer Anne-Marie Goldwater's decision to take the matter to court. He also said he believes the payments being sought are disproportionate to the work that was done.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The lawsuit was filed Monday.

Peladeau resigned as PQ leader in May 2016 and rejoined Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) as CEO last February.

Peladeau and Snyder, 49, announced their separation in January 2016, less than six months after a lavish wedding in Quebec City that drew a long list of Quebec cultural and political celebrities.