Pilot climbs down tree after plane crashes into trees soon after takeoff: police

GREENFIELD, N.S. - Police say the pilot of an ultralight plane climbed down a tree to safety after his small aircraft crashed into a forested area in southern Nova Scotia.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says the plane went into the trees moments after taking off from the local airport in Greenfield at about noon today.

She says the pilot was the only person on board and was not injured.

The Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada are assisting in the investigation.

Clarke says she wasn't aware of the weather conditions at the time.

She says there is no indication yet as to what caused the crash.