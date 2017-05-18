Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Pipeline protesters gather outside Trudeau's meeting with Washington governor

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 18, 2017

SEATTLE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a Seattle hotel today to discuss their shared goals on trade, refugees and climate change.

A group of protesters clad in hazardous material suits that read "Keystone XL Toxic Cleanup Crew" gathered outside the hotel to question Trudeau's commitment to the environment.

Trudeau said in brief remarks to media before the meeting that Canada and Washington are strongly engaged on a number of issues, including openness to trade and an understanding that diversity is a source of strength.

Inslee said there is an incredible shared commitment to defeating climate change and a recognition that economies can grow at the same time, and it's great to have a national leader in North America who is committed to that.

Outside the hotel, Janene Hampton of the Colville Okanagan Tribe in northern Washington says Trudeau claims he's an indigenous ally yet he supports building pipelines that threaten aboriginal people's water sources.

Protester Mike Foster says he's especially concerned about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the West Coast and the impact that increased tanker traffic will have on Washington state's endangered killer whale population.

