Players on hand as Canada Post commemorates Canada-USSR hockey showdown

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 at 11:57 AM | Comments: 0

WINNIPEG - Former hockey greats have helped Canada Post unveil a new stamp in Winnipeg commemorating the 1972 showdown on ice between Canada and the Soviet Union.

The Canada 150 stamp shows Paul Henderson, arms raised and being hugged by Yvan Cournoyer, seconds after Henderson scored the winning goal of the eight-game Summit Series that captured the nation's attention.

Cournoyer said he is honoured to have the team honoured with a stamp and it's remarkable that the series still resonates with people 45 years later.

Bobby Clarke says he at first didn't realize the impact of the series in Canada because he resumed playing with the Philadelphia Flyers south of the border two days after it ended.

Pete Mahovlich joked with the crowd and said he apologized to a teammate during the series for scoring a short-handed goal after agreeing to rag the puck to wind down the clock.

The new stamp is one of 10 being released by Canada Post to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary.

