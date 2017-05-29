Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Pope Francis at Vatican

By: Joanna Smith, The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 8:00 AM | Comments: 0

VATICAN CITY - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Pope Francis in private Monday afternoon at the Vatican.

It's unclear what was said in the meeting, which lasted more than 30 minutes, but Trudeau was expected to discuss reconciliation with indigenous peoples, religious diversity and climate change.

At 1:04 p.m., a bell rang, signalling the end of the private audience, which began in the Pope's private quarters at 12:28 p.m.

Trudeau then introduced his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, to the Pope along with officials from the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister gave the Pope a rare set of Jesuit Relations books, which have become an important source detailing the beginnings of Canada.

Trudeau also presented the Pope with a Montagnais-French dictionary written by a French Jesuit in the 17th century.

In return, the Pope gave the prime minister a gold medal marking the fourth year of his pontificate, an autographed copy of his message for World Peace Day and three papal letters about family, environment and evangelism.

Trudeau was expected to ask the pontiff to issue a formal apology in Canada for the role of the Catholic Church in the residential school system.

His government has promised a call to action on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's demand for a papal apology to survivors, their families and communities related to the dark legacy of residential schools.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media