Police gathering evidence near path where 18-year-old woman found before dying

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017 at 5:28 AM | Comments: 0

Halifax police were scouring an area around a path in Dartmouth where an 18-year-old woman was found in medical distress before she died.

They are saying little about the case, other than her death is considered suspicious and officers were investigating.

They say they were called to a path between Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after a woman was reported to be in medical distress.

They say they found an 18-year-old woman who required immediate medical help, but would not elaborate on her condition.

The woman, whose identity was not being released, was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Forensic identification officers were examining the scene.

