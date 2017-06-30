Police get man to surrender after he allegedly challenges them to shoot him

HALIFAX - Police say they were able to encourage a knife-wielding man to surrender after he allegedly challenged them to shoot him.

Officers say they were called at about 12:30 a.m. to Duffus Street in Halifax, where a woman said her roommate had threatened her with a knife.

Police say the woman was able to get out, but the 50-year-old man went back into the empty apartment with the knife.

They say an emergency response team arrived on scene and briefly negotiated with the man, who came out and was taken into custody.

He is due in court to face weapons offences and charges of uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

No one was injured in the matter.