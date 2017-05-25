Police investigating after 200 frozen turkey pot pies taken from Ontario church

INGERSOLL, Ont. - Police are trying to find whoever stole 200 frozen pies from a church in an Ontario community.
Investigators say the individual portion size turkey pot pies were taken from a church in Ingersoll, Ont.
They say the theft was reported on Wednesday and occurred between May 15 and May 21.
The pies were stored in a freezer on the second level of the church.
