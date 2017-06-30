June 30, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

Police killing of Andrew Loku in July 2015 in Toronto ruled a homicide

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/30/2017 12:51 PM

TORONTO - An inquest jury has ruled the police killing of Andrew Loku in Toronto was a homicide.

Verdicts at coroner's inquests carry no criminal or civil liability and homicide is defined as a person killing another person.

An officer shot the 45-year-old man dead two years ago as he was holding a hammer in an apartment building hallway.

His lawyer previously told the inquest that police fear of a black man clouded their judgment.

The officer testified he feared for his life after Loku walking toward him.

The death of the father of five in July 2015 sparked days of protest from Black Lives Matter.

