Police probe deaths of three people at Quebec campsite

SAINTE-BRIGITTE-DES-SAULTS, Que. - Quebec provincial police are investigating the discovery of three bodies at a campsite north of Drummondville.

The bodies were discovered on Monday afternoon at the campsite in the Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults area.

Police have not said how the people died — only that the bodies bore signs of violence.

Police add that a double-murder followed by a suicide has not been ruled out.

No names, ages or genders have been released.