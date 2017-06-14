Police search for suspect: Piece of concrete thrown at Winnipeg transit driver

WINNIPEG - Police are searching for a suspect who threw a large piece of concrete at a Winnipeg transit driver and hit him in the head.

The driver was not badly hurt.

Police say a man got on the bus at the St. Vital Shopping Centre last month, refused to pay and argued with the driver before getting off downtown.

A short time later, the driver stopped to pick up people waiting at a different bus stop and saw the same man.

Officers say that's when the suspect threw the concrete before he fled on foot.

Winnipeg bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser died in February after being stabbed multiple times by a passenger.

The bus had reached the end of the line late at night and Fraser was trying to remove the man, who had been sleeping at the back of the bus.

In June 2002, Robert Stanley was killed when two teens dropped a boulder the size of a basketball from a bridge over Edmonton's Whitemud Freeway. The rock crashed through Stanley's school bus windshield and struck him in the chest.

(CTV Winnipeg, The Canadian Press)