Disappearance of young N.L. woman now being investigated as homicide

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police say the disappearance of a young Newfoundland woman is now being treated as a homicide.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says new footage from a vehicle's dash-cam show 24-year-old Cortney Lake getting into a black GMC truck near her home in Mount Pearl at 7:54 p.m. on June 7.

Earlier surveillance camera footage showed her walking down her street a few minutes earlier at about 7:50 p.m.

Her social media and cellphone were not used sometime after that.

Police believe she may have been taken to a secluded, wooded area nearby and are asking the public to come forward if they saw the truck around that time, but they have not made any arrests.

They say the truck has a distinctive Browning camouflage deer head decal in the passenger side of the back window.

Lake's disappearance generated an outpouring of concern on social media, appeals from her family for information and several vigils.