Poll shows steep drop in Sask. Party support after unpopular provincial budget

By: Jennifer Graham, The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 1:07 PM | Comments: 0

REGINA - He has long been considered one of the country's most popular leaders, but Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall and his party appear to be taking a hit in popularity after a widely criticized budget.

A Mainstreet Research poll done for the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post showed Wall's Saskatchewan Party dropping steeply in voter support while the New Democratic Party took a nine-point lead.

The poll found that 49 per cent of decided and leaning voters preferred the NDP compared with 40 per cent for the governing Saskatchewan Party.

The Sask. Party released a budget in March that cut library and education funding, as well as grants to municipalities, and shut down the provincial bus company to help tackle a $1.3-billion deficit.

The poll of 2,000 Saskatchewan residents was done by landline and cellphone on May 15 and 16 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.19 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

David Valentin, executive vice-president of Mainstreet Research, says the NDP held a decisive lead in Regina, a four-point lead in Saskatoon and tied the Saskatchewan Party outside urban centres.

"It's a sea change following an extremely rocky budget rollout," Valentin said Thursday.

"With the information we have now, it's possible the NDP could form the next government with these numbers. Of course, there is no election today or tomorrow, and the NDP have yet to elect a permanent leader.

"We are still quite far away from the next election and these numbers could change."

Saskatchewan voters last went to the polls in April 2016, and Wall and his Saskatchewan Party resoundingly won a third term with 51 seats in the 61-seat legislature. Wall often ranks at or near the top in national polls of the country's most popular leaders.

Opposition NDP Leader Cam Broten lost his seat in the election, but the party gained one when Ryan Meili won a byelection in a Saskatoon riding in March.

Meili announced last week that he will run for the party leadership. He is a high-profile member of the provincial NDP and has tried twice to become leader. He lost to Dwain Lingenfelter in 2009 and Broten in 2012.

The NDP is to choose its next leader at a convention on May 6, 2018.

