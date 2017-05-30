Power failure causes death of over 9,000 fish, frogs at University of Alberta

EDMONTON - A power failure at a University of Alberta research facility has killed more than 9,000 fish and frogs.

The Edmonton university says freshwater aquatic tanks were flooded with chlorinated water after an electrical short disabled two pumps May 12.

The failure wasn't detected until the following morning.

The Canadian Council on Animal Care has advised the university not to restock the tanks until a thorough review is done.

Lorne Babiuk, vice-president of research, says the university regrets the loss of any animals in its care and is doing everything possible to ensure this doesn't happen again.

In April, a freezer malfunction at the university melted some of the world's largest collection of Canadian Arctic ice-core samples.