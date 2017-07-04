Pregnant woman, boyfriend shot in Toronto; police seek three suspects

TORONTO - Police in Toronto are searching for three masked men they allege shot a pregnant woman and her boyfriend early this morning while the couple was in bed.
Police Supt. Ron Taverner says officers were called to a home in the city's northwest at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He alleges the three men made their way into the apartment without forcing the door, shot the couple in bed and fled.
He says the 20-year-old woman was hit multiple times in the chest while the 23-year-old man was hit in the hand and thigh.
Police describe the injuries as serious but not life-threatening and say the woman's 11-week-old fetus wasn't harmed during the shooting.
However, police say the injured man was arrested in hospital for a number of outstanding charges, including attempted murder.
Police had initially said the man was 20 years old and the woman was 19.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.