July 25, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

Preliminary hearing set to begin in Montreal in suspected compassion killing

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/25/2017 3:01 AM | Last Modified: 07/25/2017 3:02 AM

MONTREAL - A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin today for a Montreal man charged with murdering his wife in a suspected compassion killing.

Michel Cadotte, who is in his mid-50s, was charged in February with second-degree murder, one day after Jocelyne Lizotte was discovered in cardiac arrest at a long-term care facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin today for a Montreal man charged with murdering his wife in a suspected compassion killing. Michel Cadotte, Michel Cadotte, who was charged in February with second-degree murder of his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, is shown at the court house in Montreal on Friday, July 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante

Cadotte was granted bail earlier this month and had to abide by several conditions, which included living with his sister, taking prescription drugs, getting psychological support and paying a $10,000 guarantee.

On the day of his wife's death, Cadotte wrote on Facebook he had consented to a request for assisted death, had "cracked'' and was waiting for police.

His lawyer has suggested her client's alleged actions were driven by empathy and compassion.

She says Cadotte has received support from his family as well as the victim's and that her client does not represent a risk to society.

