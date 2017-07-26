Preliminary inquiry in suspected Montreal compassion killing to resume in October

MONTREAL - A preliminary hearing for a Montreal man charged with murdering his wife in a suspected compassion killing has been put off until October.

Michel Cadotte, 56, was charged in February with second-degree murder, one day after his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, 60, was discovered in cardiac arrest at a long-term care facility.

Quebec court Judge David-Emmanuel Simon has placed a publication ban on the contents of the hearing.

The purpose of the inquiry is to determine whether there is enough evidence to send Cadotte to trial.