July 26, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

Preliminary inquiry in suspected Montreal compassion killing to resume in October

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/26/2017 10:17 AM | Last Modified: 07/26/2017 11:49 AM

MONTREAL - A preliminary hearing for a Montreal man charged with murdering his wife in a suspected compassion killing has been put off until October.

Michel Cadotte, 56, was charged in February with second-degree murder, one day after his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, 60, was discovered in cardiac arrest at a long-term care facility.

Quebec court Judge David-Emmanuel Simon has placed a publication ban on the contents of the hearing.

The purpose of the inquiry is to determine whether there is enough evidence to send Cadotte to trial.

Michel Cadotte leaves the Montreal courthouse, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. A preliminary hearing for a Montreal man charged with murdering his wife in a suspected compassion killing has been put off until October. Michel Cadotte, 56, was charged in February with second-degree murder, one day after his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, 60, was discovered in cardiac arrest at a long-term care facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

He was granted bail under several conditions earlier this month.

The case resumes Oct. 23.

