Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Pride Winnipeg says police officers welcome at parade, but not in uniform

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, May. 26, 2017 at 9:04 PM | Comments: 0

WINNIPEG - Pride Winnipeg is inviting police officers to march in its annual parade, but not in uniform.

The organization tells CTV Winnipeg that officers will be free to represent the police force by wearing WPS-branded clothing or carrying banners, but police cruisers and uniformed officers will not be part of the parade celebrating and supporting LGBTQ rights.

On-duty police officers in uniform will provide traffic control and security along the perimeter of the parade, to be held June 4.

The role of uniformed police officers during pride events has been the subject of debate since Toronto’s Pride Parade last summer, when Black Lives Matter temporarily halted the parade until organizers signed off on a number of demands.

One of the demands was to ban police floats and uniformed police officers from future parades, as Black Lives Matter argued some groups, particularly black and transgender people, do not feel safe around police officers.

The Winnipeg Police Service has not yet commented.

“Toronto was definitely the spark, but the decision and the process was a locally born decision,” said Jonathan Niemczak, president of Pride Winnipeg. “The whole process has tried to be as collaborative as possible.”

Pride Winnipeg spent 10 months consulting with community groups and launched an online survey. Niemczak said the group presented its findings to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Of the 600 respondents of its survey, Pride Winnipeg said nearly one-third of people “wanted no police involvement in the Pride Winnipeg Parade, or requested that police do not participate in uniform.”

Pride Winnipeg said a third of respondents were comfortable with uniformed police officers, but wanted firm commitments from the WPS to improve their relationship with the LGBTQ community.

The last third of respondents either had no strong views on the issue, or were comfortable with the current state of the police relationship.

(CTV Winnipeg)

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media