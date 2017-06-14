Prime minister extends term for Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Schofield

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended the term of Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Schofield until the end of December.
Schofield was sworn in to what is usually a five-year term in March 2012.
She had a successful business career before she was appointed by former prime minister Stephen Harper.
In the 1980s, she was chair of the board of a 200,000-member crime prevention program and travelled North America establishing Crime Watch groups.
