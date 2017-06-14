June 14, 2017

Brandon
14° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Prime minister extends term for Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Schofield

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/14/2017 7:23 PM

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended the term of Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Schofield until the end of December.

Schofield was sworn in to what is usually a five-year term in March 2012.

She had a successful business career before she was appointed by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

In the 1980s, she was chair of the board of a 200,000-member crime prevention program and travelled North America establishing Crime Watch groups.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store