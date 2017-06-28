Prime minister to visit P.E.I., N.B., on summer barbecue circuit-style tour

CHARLOTTETOWN - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touching down in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick on Thursday for a jam-packed day of meet-and-greets that could include a little golf, curling and ice cream.

Trudeau will kick off the barbecue circuit-style summer visit by meeting with Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan at the Rodd Brudenell Resort, known for its manicured 18-hole golf course, in Cardigan, P.E.I.

He will then pop over to the Montague Curling Club for a community coffee and meet-and-greet with Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay.

Trudeau is then scheduled to tour the Canada C3 Expedition ship in the Charlottetown Harbour.

The prime minister will then head to Fredericton to meet with athletes competing in the 38th Acadian Games at the Sainte-Anne Community Centre.

Trudeau will end the day at a Canada Day kick-off and ice cream social in Grand Bay-Westfield, a suburb of Saint John, at the Brundage Point River Centre.