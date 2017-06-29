Prince Charles kicks off Canadian tour in Iqaluit alongside Duchess of Cornwall

IQALUIT, Nunavut - Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have touched down in Iqaluit, kicking off a royal tour that will culminate in Canada's 150th anniversary on Saturday.

The couple were greeted with an official welcome of military honours, including an inspection of a group of Canadian Rangers and a traditional Inuit ceremony at the territory's legislative assembly.

Governor General David Johnston (centre, left) and Sharon Johnston (left) greet Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (right) as they arrive at the airport in Iqaluit, Nunavut Thursday June 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

They were also greeted by dignitaries, including Gov. Gen. David Johnston, Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak and Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna.

The Prince of Wales, who is marking his 18th visit to Canada, meets later with groups focused on the promotion and preservation of the Inuit language.

Prince Charles will also hear about the Inuit language authority, watch an Inuktitut translation of a children's book inspired by a book he authored and receive a brief language lesson.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who is marking her fourth visit to Canada, will attend a separate event dedicated to women's wellness in the North.