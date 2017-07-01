Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall celebrate Canada 150 in Ottawa

OTTAWA - Prince Charles is set to become an extraordinary companion of the Order of Canada in Ottawa later this morning at Rideau Hall before a jam-packed day of events to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.
The royal couple will visit the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. before the prince moves on to a peacekeeping monument in Ottawa for a ceremonial guard inspection.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will then take in Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill.
Charles is also expected to deliver a speech during the festivities.
The couple will also visit the newly opened and renovated National Arts Centre for a ribbon-cutting that will involve 150 people.
A visit to Shopify, an Ottawa-based e-commerce company, is also on the agenda, as well as attending the inauguration of the Queen's entrance at Rideau Hall in the evening.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.