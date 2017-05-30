Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Providers have to invest to meet growing demand for mobile use: Bell CEO

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

WINNIPEG - The head of Bell Canada Enterprises says his company and its competitors have to invest in infrastructure to keep up with a booming consumer appetite for entertainment both at home and on mobile devices.

Bell CEO George Cope told a Winnipeg business audience high-speed mobile data usage is up 36 per cent from just last year, while the amount of data streaming over the Internet has more than quadrupled in five years.

Cope says because people are changing their viewing habits, led by millenials, providers have to stay ahead of the capacity and speed requirements.

Cope's visit to the Manitoba capital follows the recent completion of Bell's $3.9-billion takeover of Manitoba Telecom Services.

He says Bell (TSX:BCE) is on track to invest $20 billion in its networks over a five-year period ending in 2020, and other companies are also spending to boost capacity and speed.

