Provincial police investigating after suspicious fire at Quebec City jail

QUEBEC - Provincial police are investigating an alleged arson inside a Quebec City jail.

Firefighters were called to the detention centre at around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday after inmates allegedly set fire to mattresses and sheets.

Several people were affected by smoke but no major injuries or damage were reported.

Police say they don't know what prompted inmates to allegedly start the fire.

The incident occurred at the Centre de detention de Quebec, a provincial jail for men.