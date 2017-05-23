Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Quebec byelection poster denouncing Canadian multiculturalism upsets some people

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 at 12:20 PM | Comments: 0

MONTREAL - A candidate in a Quebec provincial byelection has upset some local residents with a campaign poster that criticizes Canadian multiculturalism and shows a photo of a woman wearing a niqab.

Alexandre Cormier-Denis is running for the Parti independantiste in the Montreal riding of Gouin.

The poster has the slogan Choose Your Quebec above two photos of the same woman — one in which she is sporting a blue tuque with the Fleur-de-lis and the other in which she is wearing a niqab.

Below the photos it is written Canadian Multiculturalism, No Thanks.

Police withdrew the poster from outside a subway station after they received complaints but it was put back up outside another one nearby because Cormier-Denis is a registered candidate in the May 29 vote.

Cormier-Denis says multiculturalism is actually closer to racism because it ghettoizes immigrants in their own communities.

a????

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media