Quebec byelection poster denouncing Canadian multiculturalism upsets some people

MONTREAL - A candidate in a Quebec provincial byelection has upset some local residents with a campaign poster that criticizes Canadian multiculturalism and shows a photo of a woman wearing a niqab.
Alexandre Cormier-Denis is running for the Parti independantiste in the Montreal riding of Gouin.
The poster has the slogan Choose Your Quebec above two photos of the same woman — one in which she is sporting a blue tuque with the Fleur-de-lis and the other in which she is wearing a niqab.
Below the photos it is written Canadian Multiculturalism, No Thanks.
Police withdrew the poster from outside a subway station after they received complaints but it was put back up outside another one nearby because Cormier-Denis is a registered candidate in the May 29 vote.
Cormier-Denis says multiculturalism is actually closer to racism because it ghettoizes immigrants in their own communities.
a????
Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Comments
You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.