Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Quebec construction unions opt for back-to-work legislation as talks break off

By: Vicky Fragasso-Marquis and Louis Cloutier, The Canadian Press

Sunday, May. 28, 2017 at 4:54 PM | Comments: 0

MONTREAL - An alliance of construction trade unions broke off negotiations with a group representing employers on Sunday, saying it prefers to wait for the province to adopt back-to-work legislation.

Union spokesman Michel Trepanier confirmed in a phone interview that the unions had rejected the employers' final offer.

"We were laughed at, we were in good faith from the beginning, now today we say it's over," he said.

Trepanier is calling on construction workers to demonstrate in front of Quebec's legislature on Monday, where the government is expected to begin pushing through the back to work bill.

He said they're asking Premier Philippe Couillard's government to weigh its priorities carefully.

"(The government) will have a choice tomorrow between the construction workers and their families, and the bosses and their chums," he said.

About 175,000 workers launched the strike on Wednesday, crippling activity on major projects such as the Champlain Bridge and a Montreal superhospital.

Work schedules and overtime are believed to be at the heart of the dispute regarding the industrial side, while salaries are the main stumbling block in the residential sector.

Negotiations appeared to hit a wall at both negotiating tables on Sunday, beginning when a group representing employers in the residential sector withdrew from the talks, claiming the union's demands were "unacceptable."

Spokesman Francois William Simard said the construction companies were disappointed the unions rejected what he called a generous offer that included a 1.9 per cent wage increase over the next four years.

He called on the Quebec government to consider the ability of employers and citizens to pay for its legislation.

"We hope we will have something reasonable, because frankly at the end, in the residential sector, there's no hiding that if there are wage increases that are too high, it's quite simply the citizens who will pay," he said.

Later in the day, the group representing the industrial sector laid out its final offer to the unions, which a spokesman described as a "win-win."

Eric Cote said the offer included concessions on several key issues, including work-life balance and working on Saturdays.

"In the proposal, it would be possible, if accepted, for all workers in the institutional, commercial and industrial construction industry to work a four-day weekly schedule," he said.

This is the second general strike in the Quebec construction industry in four years.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media