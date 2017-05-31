Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Quebec defends lack of provincial framework for school food allergy policies

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 at 1:35 PM | Comments: 0

MONTREAL - Quebec's lack of a province-wide policy on how schools handle food allergies is being questioned after a Montreal school board announced it wouldn't tell parents what to pack in their kids' lunches.

The Commission scolaire de Montreal issued a memo to parents Tuesday informing them school staff will not confiscate any food packed into students' lunches as it is up to parents to decide what their children eat.

The memo says students will be required to wash their hands before and after meals and are prohibited from sharing food.

It adds that school staff have several strategies to protect kids from severe allergic reactions.

Beatrice Povolo of advocacy group Food Allergy Canada notes that while Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba have legislation that provides a framework for school policies regarding food allergies, Quebec does not.

Quebec's education minister says he has confidence individual school boards can properly manage their own policies on reducing risks of allergic reactions in schools.

