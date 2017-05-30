Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Quebec mom charged with criminal negligence causing death of 7-month old girl

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 30, 2017 at 2:17 PM | Comments: 0

GATINEAU, Que. - A Quebec woman has been charged with criminal negligence in the death of her seven-month-old girl.

Police in Gatineau, Que., said they responded to a call regarding an unresponsive baby in a home early Monday.

The baby girl was pronounced dead in hospital.

Gatineau police Sgt. Jean-Paul Lemay said the Crown charged Katrina Leigh Hazlett, 28, with one count of criminal negligence causing death.

She appeared in court on Tuesday and was released with conditions.

Lemay said the coroner's office and police investigators are working to establish the cause of death and an autopsy was scheduled to be performed.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media