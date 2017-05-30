Quebec mom charged with criminal negligence causing death of 7-month old girl

GATINEAU, Que. - A Quebec woman has been charged with criminal negligence in the death of her seven-month-old girl.

Police in Gatineau, Que., said they responded to a call regarding an unresponsive baby in a home early Monday.

The baby girl was pronounced dead in hospital.

Gatineau police Sgt. Jean-Paul Lemay said the Crown charged Katrina Leigh Hazlett, 28, with one count of criminal negligence causing death.

She appeared in court on Tuesday and was released with conditions.

Lemay said the coroner's office and police investigators are working to establish the cause of death and an autopsy was scheduled to be performed.