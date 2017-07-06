Quebec murder suspect set free due to trial delays sent back to Sri Lanka

MONTREAL - The first murder suspect in Quebec to be set free after his trial exceeded the legal length limit has been deported back to Sri Lanka.

Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham left the country Wednesday evening.

He was accused of murdering his wife in 2012 but the charges were stayed in April after the length of his legal proceedings was deemed to have violated a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that set time limits for trials to be completed.

The 31-year-old was detained by Canada Border Services Agency upon his release and a deportation order was issued against him.

Thanabalasingham, who came to Canada as a refugee, originally appealed the deportation order but later changed his mind and asked to be sent back to Sri Lanka.

The Crown in Quebec says it will continue to appeal the judgment that halted Thanabalasingham's trial despite there being no extradition treaty between Canada and Sri Lanka.