Quebec police arrest naked, handcuffed fugitive north of Montreal

SAINT-JEROME, Que. - Quebec provincial police say they've arrested a naked, handcuffed fugitive north of Montreal.

Anthony Cliche escaped police custody early Thursday morning and ran away while wearing a pair of pants and handcuffs.

Police say they don't know why he was no longer wearing clothes when he was recaptured this morning in Sainte-Sophie, 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The 25-year-old was treated for hypothermia.

(Cogeco Nouvelles)