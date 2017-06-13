Quebec police suspect double murder-suicide in slayings at nudist campsite

SAINTE-BRIGITTE-DES-SAULTS, Que. - Quebec provincial police say the deaths of three people at a nudist campsite 125 kilometres northeast of Montreal appear to have been a double murder followed by a suicide.
The victims have been identified as Suzanne Gareau, 50, Rodrigue Tremblay, 77, and Denys Carpentier, 76.
Police believe Carpentier killed the other two before taking his own life and say a broken relationship may have been the motive.
The bodies were found Monday afternoon at the Adam and Eve campsite in Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults.
Police have not released the cause of death, but have said the bodies bore signs of violence.
