Quebec police targeting Hells Angels and associates in major drug raids

MONTREAL - About 200 police officers are participating in drug raids in the Mauricie region targeting the Hells Angels and their alleged associates.

Provincial police are leading the operation today they say is an attempt to dismantle an alleged criminal network responsible for distributing drugs in the area around Trois-Rivieres, Que., about midway between Montreal and Quebec City.

Police say roughly 30 people between the ages of 26 and 65 are the subject of arrest warrants and could face several charges including gangsterism and drug trafficking.

The operation is targeting Hells Angels and members of the Deimos Crew, a group police say is affiliated to the larger biker gang.

One of the suspects arrested today is Paul Magnan, who police say leads a major drug network.

Police say the Deimos Crew, led by Magnan, 54, controlled the drug market in several municipalities in the province including Trois-Rivieres and Shawinigan.

Police say Magnan could appear in court as early as Wednesday afternoon.