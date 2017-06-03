Quebec ticket claims Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO - A ticket sold in Quebec claimed the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The exact location of the sale has yet to be revealed.
There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and three of them were won by ticket holders in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 9 will be approximately $15 million.
