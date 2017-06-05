Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Quebec to begin consultations before tabling cannabis legislation this fall

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, Jun. 5, 2017 at 12:27 PM | Comments: 0

MONTREAL - The Quebec government will begin a series of consultations in the coming weeks as it prepares to introduce legislation this fall to govern the use of recreational cannabis.

Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois says the process will begin in Montreal late this month with a forum that will bring together national and international experts.

She says that will be followed by regional consultations from late August until mid-September.

Charlebois told a news conference in Montreal today everything will be on the table, adding the province is not starting with any preconceived ideas.

But she indicated she shares Finance Minister Carlos Leitao's position that marijuana should not be distributed at Quebec Liquor Corp. outlets.

The sale of recreational marijuana is set to become legal in July 2018.

