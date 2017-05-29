Accessibility/Mobile Features
Quebecers head to polls for by-election in Montreal riding of Gouin

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 9:17 AM | Comments: 0

MONTREAL - Quebecers are voting in a provincial by-election today in the Montreal riding of Gouin where a former student activist running for the Quebec solidaire party is heavily favoured to win.

Ex-student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is running for the left-leaning Quebec solidaire and is up against 13 candidates including the Liberals' Jonathan Marleau, a former president of the party's youth wing.

The Parti Quebecois chose not to run a candidate.

The byelection was called to replace Francoise David, who resigned her Quebec solidaire seat in January.

Nadeau-Dubois became famous in the province after his stint as spokesman for the student strike movement in 2012.

The governing Liberals have 69 of the 125 seats in the legislature, compared with 29 for the PQ, 20 for the Coalition for Quebec's Future and two for Quebec solidaire.

There are also four Independent members.

