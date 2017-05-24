Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Quebec's construction sector hit by mass walkout

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 24, 2017 at 4:35 AM | Comments: 0

MONTREAL - A union alliance representing about 175,000 Quebec construction workers has launched an unlimited general strike.

The walkout began after construction companies and labour federations continued to negotiate ahead of a strike deadline of midnight Tuesday, but were unable to sign new collective agreements.

Work schedules and overtime are believed to be at the heart of the conflict in the industrial sector, while salaries are the main stumbling block in the residential sector.

Michel Trepanier, a spokesman for the union alliance, says a strike was the only option left.

Labour Minister Dominique Vien said Tuesday that the provincial government was looking at bringing in back-to-work legislation in the event of a strike, saying a walkout could mean losses of $45 million a day for the Quebec economy.

Employer groups have said the province's anti-strikebreaker law does not apply to the 175,000 construction workers, meaning some sites would be able to stay open if workers showed they wanted to stay on the job during the labour conflict.

This is the second general strike in the Quebec construction industry in four years. All construction sectors are out of work and pickets have been installed at the entrance to several construction sites.

The collective agreements expired April 30.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media